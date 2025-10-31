Looks like CBS may be losing Gayle King as Mornings host, too Longtime CBS Mornings host Gayle King may be on the way out amid the chaotic regime change at the network.

Gayle King might be the next to end her tenure as a reliable face of CBS News. Per Variety, King may step down from her throne atop CBS Mornings when her contract expires in May of next year. Though those within Paramount Skydance hope to move her to a different role within the company, the news is part of a recent trend of talent rushing for the door amid a chaotic regime change that ended with Bari Weiss in charge of “doing the fucking news.” In a statement to Variety, a CBS spokesperson said negotiations haven’t begun yet, but they’re looking forward to them. “There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” they said. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”