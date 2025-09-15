Casey Bloys teases HBO slate with upcoming release dates for Industry, Euphoria, and more

HBO had a big evening at the 2025 Emmy Awards, tying with Netflix for the most wins of any network (30—HBO and HBO Max submit as one entity). In the wake of all that success, HBO boss Casey Bloys did a victory lap giving interviews with Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Wrap. In each, he teased the cable network and streamer’s upcoming slate, including the fact that Industry will return for its fourth season in January and Euphoria will be back in the spring, “but we don’t have a date confirmed yet.”

Among the other titles, Bloys shared that the next Game Of Thrones spin-off A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms will premiere in January, while House Of The Dragon will return for its third season “just outside this Emmy cycle.” (The eligibility window closes May 31, 2026.) He confirmed that The Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails To Save The Universe is also set for 2026 (“I’m very excited, it’s really funny”). Though he didn’t dole out dates, Bloys outlined a 2026 HBO slate that includes the comeback of The Comeback, a new comedy from Bill Lawrence starring Steve Carell, the limited series DTF starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour, and the new series Half Man from Baby Reindeer‘s Richard Gadd. There’s also the fifth season of Hacks, which could be the show’s last. Bloys deferred to the show’s creators to confirm whether the comedy is actually ending, but did tell THR, “They have indicated that five seasons was what they were thinking.”

As for some of the other established series under the HBO and HBO Max umbrella, late night is definitely safe under Bloys’ stewardship (as long as John Oliver and Bill Maher are “happy doing it,” they’ll be on the air, he said). Matt Reeves and Lauren [LeFranc] are “kicking around ideas” for a second season of The Penguin, “So I’m hopeful that there will be another story to tell,” he said. Bloys revealed that Nathan Fielder also has an idea for a new season of The Rehearsal: “He’s thinking about something, he’s turning something over his head, so when he’s ready to do it, we’ll do it because I think he is a comic genius.” As for the reports that Nicolas Cage could lead the fifth season of True Detective, Bloys said, “I can’t comment on that but I’m a fan of Nic Cage.”

Bloys told multiple of these publications how proud he is to have “the front runner in drama coming back in January.” Just because The Pitt became a critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning hit in its first season doesn’t mean HBO Max will rush to greenlight a spin-off, but the show’s success does have Bloys thinking about the future. “Listen, when we decided to move forward with The Pitt, the idea was we’re going to try this, and we’re going to develop other shows in this model. They don’t have to be a spinoff. But that model, I think The Pitt showed that it could work for us,” he explained to Variety. “So we’ve been developing other types of shows: a cop show, a family show, etc. We will be developing those and trying to do it again. But as I’ve said, The Pitt is lightning in a bottle. So the idea that we’re going to do another one, that it’s going to work out, you never know. But it did prove that the model could work in streaming.”