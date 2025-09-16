HBO Max acquires scripted series inspired by October 7 attack in Israel

HBO Max has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to One Day In October, a scripted series about the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel. Created by Daniel Finkelman and Oded Davidoff, the four-part series is billed as a “real-time scripted portrayal of personal stories from the attack,” based on accounts from survivors, according to Variety. The series will have its HBO Max debut on October 7, the two-year anniversary of the Nova music festival massacre.

Filmed on location in Israel, One Day In October “presents seven emotionally gripping and artistically interwoven narratives of love, courage, sacrifice and survival,” according to a synopsis (via Variety). “From families torn apart to moments of hope emerging in the face of unspeakable tragedy to incredible bravery against the odds, each episode reveals the human cost and resilience born out of chaos. The series portrays the victims’ and survivors’ experiences of that day and is brought to life by a distinguished cast and acclaimed creative team.”

In the years since the October 7 attack, Israel’s war on Gaza has continued to be a divisive issue in Hollywood. Last week, Film Workers for Palestine circulated a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions which has since been signed by over 4,500 actors (like Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Ayo Edebiri and more) and other film professionals. In turn, Paramount Global released a statement condemning the pledge. Elsewhere, the Toronto International Film Festival made headlines for pulling then reinstating a documentary about the October 7 attack from its lineup. The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue went on to win the festival’s People’s Choice award for best documentary.

One Day In October stars Swell Ariel Or, Noa Kedar, Naomi Levov, Hisham Suliman, Wael Hamdoun, and Yuval Semo. The series is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios in partnership with Yes TV and in association with Moriah Media, per Variety. In a statement, co-creator Finkelman said, “For me, film and television have always been more than entertainment, they are a way to bear witness. These are stories of ordinary people facing extraordinary moments. In a time when truth is fragile, the most powerful thing we can do is to appeal to humanity itself. My hope is that these stories will open hearts and spark meaningful conversation.”