Madelaine Petsch does You've Got Mail with cars in Maintenance Required trailer

Petsch stars as Charlie, the owner of a small mechanic shop, who's unaware that she's falling for her biggest rival.

By Emma Keates  |  September 16, 2025 | 11:01am
Photo: Matt Squire/Prime
Maintenance Required is a movie about classic cars, so it makes sense for it to also take some notes from a classic rom-com. In Maintenance Required, Madelaine Petsch stars as a “fiercely independent” small business owner falling for an anonymous online beau named Beau. (Really.) The thing is, Beau (Jacob Scipio) just so happens to be the big bad corporate rival currently threatening her business. Okay, so that’s not so new after all; it’s basically just You’ve Got Mail with car maintenance. But, as this movie’s multiple mechanics should know (well, maybe not the ones at the big bad corporate office), if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Besides, what better way for the Riverdale actor to test her rom-com mettle than to put herself in Meg Ryan’s shoes. 

“Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop, is forced to reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor moves in across the street,” Maintenance Required‘s synopsis reads. “Seeking comfort, she turns to an anonymous online confidant – unaware she’s confiding in Beau, the very rival threatening her business. As sparks fly both online and off, the truth threatens to blow everything apart.” 

The trailer neglects to explain how Charlie and Beau could have stumbled on someone so compatibly obsessed with classic cars without ever seeing each other’s names or faces or how they didn’t put together that they both just so happen to be experiencing professional crises at the exact same time. (Maybe there’s a niche, mechanic-focused dating app we aren’t aware of.) We’ll see if Petsch and Scipio can solder it all together when Maintenance Required premieres September 16 on Prime Video. 

 
