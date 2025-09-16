Madelaine Petsch does You've Got Mail with cars in Maintenance Required trailer Petsch stars as Charlie, the owner of a small mechanic shop, who's unaware that she's falling for her biggest rival.

Maintenance Required is a movie about classic cars, so it makes sense for it to also take some notes from a classic rom-com. In Maintenance Required, Madelaine Petsch stars as a “fiercely independent” small business owner falling for an anonymous online beau named Beau. (Really.) The thing is, Beau (Jacob Scipio) just so happens to be the big bad corporate rival currently threatening her business. Okay, so that’s not so new after all; it’s basically just You’ve Got Mail with car maintenance. But, as this movie’s multiple mechanics should know (well, maybe not the ones at the big bad corporate office), if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Besides, what better way for the Riverdale actor to test her rom-com mettle than to put herself in Meg Ryan’s shoes.