As reported by Deadline, Markie Post—best known for roles on Night Court and The Fall Guy, as well as an appearance in There’s Something About Mary—has died. The news was confirmed by her manager, and it comes nearly four years after Post was diagnosed with cancer. She was 70.

Advertisement

Post was born in California in 1950, the daughter of poet Marylee Post and nuclear physicist Richard F. Post. Her first roles in the entertainment business weren’t onscreen, with her working behind the scenes on game shows like Split Second, CBS’ Double Dare, and Card Sharks. In the late-’70s, she started to land minor TV gigs, popping up on CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, Eight Is Enough, and The Greatest American Hero. Her first major role came in 1982 when she was cast on action show The Fall Guy, joining Lee Majors and his crew of Hollywood stunt performers/bounty hunters as Terri Michaels.

When The Fall Guy ended, Post joined the cast of NBC sitcom Night Court as a series regular in its third season, playing overly trusting public defender (and Princess Diana fan) Christine Sullivan. She stuck with the show until its end, reprising her role—though she was technically playing herself, alongside the rest of the Night Court cast—in the 30 Rock episode “The One With The Cast Of Night Court.”

After Night Court, Post had regular roles on Hearts Afire and Odd Man Out, and she also played Elliot’s overbearing mother in a recurring guest star role on Scrubs. More recently, she popped up on Chicago P.D., Santa Clarita Diet, and The Kids Are Alright. Post’s death comes just about a month after the death of her Night Court co-star Charlie Robinson, and she is survived by her husband, two daughters, and a young granddaughter.