Scream 7's trailer might have just given away its first kill
A lot of familiar faces are returning to Woodsboro including (presumably) dead characters played by Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley.Photo: Paramount Pictures
Scream 7‘s opening may be a little anticlimactic in theaters for anyone who’s already watched the film’s first trailer. Then again, it’s pretty obvious that at least one of the characters played by Jimmy Tatro and Michelle Randolph are going to die anyway; they are staying at the “psycho killer B&B” (aka the OG Scream‘s murder house) after all. Tatro’s character commits a cardinal sin of horror movies at the opening of the trailer: He plays dead as a joke. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the rules should know he’s not long for this world.