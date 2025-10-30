Scream 7's trailer might have just given away its first kill

Scream 7‘s opening may be a little anticlimactic in theaters for anyone who’s already watched the film’s first trailer. Then again, it’s pretty obvious that at least one of the characters played by Jimmy Tatro and Michelle Randolph are going to die anyway; they are staying at the “psycho killer B&B” (aka the OG Scream‘s murder house) after all. Tatro’s character commits a cardinal sin of horror movies at the opening of the trailer: He plays dead as a joke. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with the rules should know he’s not long for this world.

On the other hand, anyone who knows the Scream franchise will also know that its advertising can be a bit tricky (remember Drew Barrymore?), so Tatro and Randolph’s demise could come with some sort of big twist. Another twist that seems to be in store is the revivification of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher, whose voice sure seems to be taunting Sidney (the returning Neve Campbell) at the end of the clip. Sidney does bring up the concept of a voice changer at one point, but the voice on the other end answers, “Oh, I’m not hiding, Sidney.” Could Stu have been alive this whole time? Lillard has been confirmed to return for the sequel, so… we’ll see.

Another presumably dead character whose actor has been confirmed to return is Roman Bridger (Scott Foley), so his place in all of this remains a mystery as well. The beleaguered followup will also see the returns of Scream vets Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Infamously not returning for the sequel are Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, who were fired and left as a result, respectively, in 2023. The film also underwent a director switcheroo from Christopher Landon to Kevin Williamson. We’ll see if the result of all these change-ups is anything to scream about when the film hits theaters February 27.