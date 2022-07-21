Living the dream turns into a nightmare for Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch, Set It Up) in the new trailer for Not Okay. Following the teaser released last month, the full preview reveals that our Unlikeable Female Protagonist is an aspiring writer stuck in the photo editing department at an online publication called Depravity, where she’s failed to connect with her coworkers and has no one to hang out with besides her mom.

Frustrated by her stalled career and social life, Danni decides that the solution is to build up her online following and uses her Photoshop skills to fake a trip to Paris. Naturally, this includes wearing a beret and going full Emily In Paris, which somehow works for her even though actual French people hate it.

NOT OKAY | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Suddenly, a tragedy propels Danni further into the spotlight–and deeper into the lie. For a while, it works for her. Sure, she may not have actually gone to Paris, but she does catch the eye of her crush Colin (Dylan O’Brien, Love And Monsters), who starts off with 274,000 followers to her paltry 52. Through her supposed ordeal, she also meets Rowan (Mia Isaac, Don’t Make Me Go), a young school shooting survivor and activist.

Of course, Danni eventually gets caught in her lie and loses the trust of everyone who’s started paying attention to her. Colin might be an obvious dirtbag with a neck tattoo of a weed leaf, but he earned his followers.

“Be careful what you fucking wish for,” Danni warns, tearfully breaking the fourth wall.

Not Okay is the second feature from writer and director Quinn Shephard, following 2017's Blame. She is also an actress who has been seen in projects like The Miseducation Of Cameron Post and The Blacklist.

Not Okay premieres on Hulu on July 29.