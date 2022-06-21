Maybe most people lie a little bit on the internet. Users steal harmless viral stories for clout, influencers lie about actually using all the products they promote, and people generally lie about how well their days are going. With the use of the modern internet, everyone plays into a some facade, which exaggerates some of the worst aspects of our culture. However, in Quinn Shepard’s new satirical flick Not Okay, Zoey Deutch stars in the film as a young woman whose little lie about a trip to Paris quickly spirals, leaving her to deal with unforeseen consequences.

NOT OKAY | Teaser Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Deutch leads Not Okay as Danni Sanders, “an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and—worst of all—no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout.”



The film’s synopsis continues: “When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She ‘returns’ a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Don’t Make Me Go’s Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Love And Monsters’ Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.”

Not Okay marks Deutch and O’Brien’s second film together, following last year’s Chicago-set mobster film The Outfit. As an actor, Shepard’s appeared in films such as The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, The Man In The Woods, and Sweet, Sweet Lonely Girl. She made her directorial debut in 2017 with the film Blame, in which also she starred.

Not Okay premieres exclusively on Hulu on July 29 .