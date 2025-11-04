Ted Danson is A Man On The Inside of a whole new case in season 2 trailer

It’s not every day you get to have a meet cute with your wife, but that’s what happens to Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen in the trailer for the second season of A Man On The Inside. Because they meet while Charles (Danson) is undercover on a brand new case, the romance may get complicated. “You cannot be in a relationship with someone you’re lying to,” his pal Calbert (Stephen McKinley Henderson) warns him in the clip. But Charles may not be the only one who’s lying.

After his success undercover in the first season, Charles gets a new chance to spy when he’s hired by a local college president (Max Greenfield) to discover the identity of a mysterious blackmailer. While posing as a professor at the school, he meets the “free-spirited music teacher” Mona (Steenburgen), “whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife,” per the synopsis. Unfortunately, she’s a suspect in the case, which also requires Charles to tangle with “the iconoclastic billionaire” Brad Vinick (Gary Cole). Meanwhile, Charles’ daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) “is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past,” the synopsis teases.

Although the mystery has moved out of the retirement home, Charles is still flanked by the friends he made there, played by Henderson, Stephanie Beatriz, Sally Struthers, John Getz, and Clyde Kusatsu. Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, Danson gushed about being “surrounded by truly wonderful, brilliant actors” on the show. He added that what makes A Man On The Inside great is that “I’m surrounded by people who make me have to be as good as I can be because I have to respond to what they’re throwing my way.” The new season premieres November 20 on Netflix.