Reports of Lil Timmy Tim’s death have been greatly exaggerated. The rap alter ego of Oscar-nominee and Marty Supreme star Timothée Chalamet has long been dormant since the actor graduated from Algebra II. But on a new track with Liverpudlian rapper EsDeeKid, whom many believe might be Chalamet’s alter ego, the actor has returned to his first love: The mic.

EsDeeKid’s “4 Paws” featuring Timothée Chalamet hit the internet this morning and has since sent Chalamet’s already legendary Marty Supreme into the stratosphere with a new music video that shows off his chops. “Pour a pint of that dirty, Timmy Tim ’bout thirty, still sippin’ dirty, still puttin’ work in,” Chalamet raps. “Got your girl Birkin, oh, I’m jerkin’, I’m jerkin’, I’m jerkin’. It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’ tryna stack a hundred million.” Is there anything he can’t do?

Aside from a new rap song from Lil Timmy Tim, the genius MC behind “Statistics” (big shouts to Ms. Lawton), the song is the first collaboration between Chalamet and the mysterious, bala-kavala-wearing rapper EsDeeKid. Due to the rapper’s secret identity, height, and eye color, some have begun to theorize that Chalamet and EsDeeKid are the same person, a conspiracy theory Chalamet is happy to feed. When asked by iHeartRadio’s Heart Breakfast DJs if he was EsDeeKid, Chalamet responded, “I got no comment on that. I got two words on that: ‌All will be revealed in due time.” In the meantime, he’s just jerkin’, jerkin’, jerkin.