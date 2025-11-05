Beyond Fest is heading to Chicago next year Partnering with Chicago's famed Music Box Theater, Beyond Fest will descend upon the Windy City in April 2026.

Prepare to go Beyond, Chicago. Announced today, Beyond Fest is expanding to the Midwest and bringing the largest genre film festival in the U.S. to Chicago. In partnership with the Music Box Theatre, Beyond Fest Chicago will feature four days of “all-killer-no-filler” genre delights in the Windy City next April. Beyond Fest is promising to bring “what it does best” to the new locale: “high-energy premieres, stunning repertory screenings, iconic talent, and late-night discoveries.” The fest will run at the Music Box Theatre from April 2 through 5.

“Since inception, Beyond Fest has existed in service of film fans and filmmakers that are obsessively passionate about film,” said Christian Parkes, Beyond Fest founder. “This passion isn’t something that resides exclusively in Los Angeles; for decades, Music Box Theatre has fostered and entertained some of the best audiences in the world. It’s going to be electric, having our worlds collide.”