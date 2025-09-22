Netflix orders release of trailer for Don't Ask, Don't Tell era coming-of-age story, Boots
The eight-episode series follows a closeted Marine played by 13 Reasons Why's Miles Heizer.Photo: Netflix
Boots is “so gay,” as star Miles Heizer recently told the U.K’s Attitude Magazine. The new Netflix series follows a closeted young man named Cameron Cope (Heizer) who follows his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, to the Marine Corps. But while the series is set in the ’90s, an era when being gay in the military was illegal, it seems like its tone will be somewhat light. Think Sex Education, but at boot camp. “Um, for… freedom?” Cameron responds when an officer asks why he wants to join the Marines, as a jaunty San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus cover of “Freedom! ’90” plays. Later, he tells his fellow trainees that his mother told everyone he died so she could sell lipstick.