Netflix orders release of trailer for Don't Ask, Don't Tell era coming-of-age story, Boots

Boots is “so gay,” as star Miles Heizer recently told the U.K’s Attitude Magazine. The new Netflix series follows a closeted young man named Cameron Cope (Heizer) who follows his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, to the Marine Corps. But while the series is set in the ’90s, an era when being gay in the military was illegal, it seems like its tone will be somewhat light. Think Sex Education, but at boot camp. “Um, for… freedom?” Cameron responds when an officer asks why he wants to join the Marines, as a jaunty San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus cover of “Freedom! ’90” plays. Later, he tells his fellow trainees that his mother told everyone he died so she could sell lipstick.

In addition to Cameron and Ray, the show will follow “a diverse group of recruits” who will navigate the “literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits,” per Netflix’s synopsis. “Boots is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world—even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

Boots was inspired by the book The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White. “Part of the humour is portraying the campy absurdity of these boys doing this extremely masculine thing, joining the Marines—‘We’re gonna go to war! —but simultaneously they’re telling you: ‘Put on your blouse! Mount the thing! Take showers together!'” Heizer said in his Attitude interview. He also said the experience of filming with the majority male cast led to him having a (positive!) “change of view about straight men,” a journey he said “some of the [actors in Boots] had” as well.

You can enlist for the eight-episode series when it premieres October 9 on Netflix.