Chris Evans goes to infinity... and beyond as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Disney/Pixar’s new film Lightyear. But, he admitted, stepping into the spacesuit for the character originally voiced by Tim Allen was no easy task at first.

“The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s intimidating,” Evans told Variety.

A certain brazenly macho tone has become synonymous with Buzz since the first Toy Story film premiered in 1995, all thanks to Allen’s vocal performance over the course of the four-film franchise.

Evans said that the support of Lightyear director Angus MacClane was essential to finding his own unique groove as Buzz. “Angus and everyone at Pixar was so collaborative, and you kind of let them guide you.” Evans shared.



He added, “Eventually you feel comfortable enough to make your own tracks in the snow and find your own interpretation, while still using Tim Allen as the blueprint.”

Keke Palmer, who plays new space recruit Izzy Hawthorne in the film, teased that Evans’ performance will have fans of all ages excited.



“Wait until you guys hear how Chris Evans did Buzz, ” Palmer gushed. “A lot of people probably feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can you do Buzz again? How can you replace Tim?’ There’s no replacing, but there is some evolution, and Chris nailed it. I can’t wait for the kids to get into it, and the parents.”

After it was first announced Evans would take on the titular role back in 2020, Lightyear got its first teaser trailer in October of last year. Evans previously released a statement about his casting, sharing just how much joining the Pixar ranks means to him.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” he said. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Lightyear premieres in theaters on June 17.