Jon Stewart finds hope in Zohran Mamdani after deconstructing Trump's ballroom blitz 

On a new Daily Show, Jon Stewart presents a theory: President Donald Trump isn't building a 90,000 square-foot ballroom for the next guy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  October 28, 2025 | 12:33am
It’s no secret that Donald Trump hates this country and its people. Aside from siccing his underachieving shock troops on American cities, he’s also posted AI-generated videos of himself dumping liquid shit on his electorate from a jet christened “King Trump.” As he spends his time stewing and whining that we aren’t thankful enough for the president who made the country more violent, hateful, and expensive, he’s also knocking down the White House to make way for a 90,000 square foot ballroom that our tech overlords are helping to fund. He’s also begun talking much more openly about a third term—though some methods are “too cute” for his liking. On a new Daily Show, Jon Stewart argues that while the ballroom is a good indicator that Trump is gunning for a third term, the fact that he’s already made merch is an even greater tell.

Look, these are not optimistic times. We’ve got a president who hates us, a Speaker of the House who, admittedly, doesn’t seem to know anything (Stewart’s Mike Johnson impression is an all-timer), and an actively hostile administration that’s talking a lot about a third term. We’re in the midst of a government shutdown, which the administration doesn’t seem too keen to end, because why would they? Meanwhile, the most vulnerable Americans across the country will start feeling the effects of a month-long shutdown when food-assistance benefits run out this week. All of that would be bad enough if we weren’t also facing the existential threat of climate change, which, we must say, isn’t going to fix itself. Wouldn’t you know it, we’ve missed another “catastrophic tipping point.” As many have said before, living in interesting times sucks.

But while there’s not much to be hopeful about, Stewart did interview New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has eight days left until the election. The whiplash of cutting from the pure misery of the Trump presidency to Mamdani’s infectious optimism can be a salve for the near-constant news of Nazis in government, extrajudicial murders at sea, and listening to Mike Johnson searching for a new way to say, “I haven’t read it.” The interview is the antithesis of everything from the opening segment, except for Stewart’s Mike Johnson impression, which the host should elevate to a regular bit.

“After the presidential election, there were all these obituaries written about the Democratic Party’s ability to motivate young people,” Mamdani said. “And I can tell you what we found in this campaign is that young people have been at the heart of the belief that something could be more than this. I would say throughout the primary, this quote from Ed Koch, ‘If you agree with me on 9 out of 12 issues, vote for me. 12 out of 12, see a psychiatrist.’ I’m in Washington Square Park filming a video with David Hogg, and this young guy comes up to me and goes, ’12 out of 12, baby, send me away!'”

 
