At least two of the Death Grips guys say a new album is coming

It’s been seven years since Death Grips last released a studio album—and six since the Californian experimental hip-hop trio released any new music, period. (That came in the form of 2019 EP Gmail And The Restraining Orders.) That fallow run might be about to end, though, as members Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett and Zach Hill announced on social media this week that writing has begun on a new Death Grips studio album.

This is per Pitchfork, reporting on a new Instagram post signed by Burnett and Hill, in which they stated that “The Writing and recording of our next album is underway. We’re looking forward to the new Death Grips record.” Fans have noticed, though, that neither this post, nor one from earlier this year, seem to bear the signature of the band’s third member, keyboardist and producer Andy Morin; given that that previous message saw Burnett and Hill shoot down rumors that the band had broken up—rumors that supposedly started with Morin—it’s possible to infer that there’s a certain amount of behind-the-scenes drama going on.

In any case, some kind of follow-up to 2018’s Year Of The Snitch now seems to be in the works. Death Grips last worked together in any public-facing way back in 2023, with a North American tour that, we can’t help but notice, Morin stepped away from for at least part of its run. (Sorry, it’s just very hard not to fixate on this kind of thing when two members of a three-person group very conspicuously sign a note about releasing new music, with no comment from the third.) Hill, for his part, has been pretty busy in recent years; besides serving as drummer for Death Grips, he launched a whole other band, Undo K From Hot, in 2021, and released a brand new album with Lucas Abela, Bag Of Max Bag Of Cass, just last week.