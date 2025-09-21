Demon Slayer sends Margot Robbie on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey to the back of the box office

Sony's anime hit is another example of studios finally embracing anime and demons and taking it to the bank.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 21, 2025 | 2:57pm
(Photo by Matt Kennedy — Courtesy of Sony)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie Infinity Castle remains atop the box office for another week, according to The Numbers estimates, further suggesting that the future of movies lies in animated films about demon battles. Following the film’s impressive $70 million debut last week, Demon Slayer dropped 75 percent in its second weekend, which would be cause for alarm if Demon Slayer weren’t already the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, with a $555 million worldwide box office. There are also plenty of reasons for casual audiences to stay away, too: it’s the follow-up to an anime TV series, another trilogy of Demon Slayer movies, and the start of a new trilogy. Even with the homework, the movie is the ninth-highest-grossing movie of the year, and its stateside success indicates studios are finally figuring out how to cut a slice of the anime pie that has been a large part of Gen Z and Gen Alpha’s diet for years. Combined with Minecraft and KPop Demon Hunter, it appears studios are starting to listen to what kids and young adults want, and it’s video game adaptations and cartoon demon fights. Sony is all in and has two more anime releases on the way: Chainsaw Man: The Movie Reze Arc in October and Scarlet in December.

However, while Sony’s Crunchyroll enjoys the spoils of Demon Slayer, the studio’s other release, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, took a big, bold, beautiful journey to Flopsville. With $3.5 million from 3,300 theaters, Margot Robbie’s Barbie follow-up cratered at the box office. Directed by After Yang‘s Kogonada and written by Menu scribe Seth Reiss, the film sees Robbie and Colin Farrell follow a magic GPS to a forgone conclusion, poor reviews, and a dismal box office. All three will hurt word-of-mouth, which an ambitious fantastical romance needs to transform into a sleeper hit. It couldn’t have helped that audiences might have thought the film was a sequel to President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which will cut a trillion dollars in federal health care spending over the next decade and made ICE the highest-funded federal law enforcement agency in history.

Perhaps it could’ve benefited from more demons, animated or otherwise. The gridiron-based thriller, Him, a surreal horror whatsit, released to mixed-to-negative reviews, a C- Cinemascore, and a Jordan Peele pedigree, earned $13.5 million this weekend, falling below projections, especially for a movie about America’s two loves: Jesus and football. Still, there were demons or the air of the demonic in its confusion, but either way, the ratio must’ve been off because the couple that exorcises together, stays together. And audiences are staying with the Warrens. The Conjuring: The Last Rites took in another $12.9 million, bringing its global total to $151 million. The Warrens’ gift of grift continues to put butts in seats.

America’s pivot to Jesus was evident throughout the top 10, with two faith-based productions making the list. Distributed by Angel Studios, the makers of The Chosen and Sound Of Freedom, The Senior, a Michael Chiklis and Mary Stuart Masterson inspirational “true story” about a 59-year-old college quarterback, took in $2.7 million from 2,405 theaters. Nothing like the unlikely story of a football movie that sat on the bench since 2023 to warm the heart of a nation in love with concussions and the Lord. It’s joined by a Fathom Event, Sight & Sound Presents: Daniel LIVE, a filmed stage production of the biblical Daniel, who famously survived the lion’s den. Sight & Sound primarily trades in parables with single-name titles, like Daniel, and has productions of Noah and David coming soon.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale took in another $6.3 million and is performing slightly better than its predecessor, A New Era, was at this point in its run. Abbey made virtually the same amount as The Long Walk, which has grossed $22 million in two weeks. That isn’t bad for a demon-free movie about walking.

Here’s the full top 10:

  1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie 
  2. Him
  3. The Conjuring: Last Rites
  4. Downton Abbey: A Grand Finale
  5. The Long Walk
  6. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
  7. The Senior
  8. Toy Story (Re-release)
  9. Sight & Sound Presents: Daniel LIVE
  10. Weapons

 
