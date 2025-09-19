Judge tosses out Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times
Trump's complaint was way too long and excessive in its language, but he has a month to re-file.Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In a small bit of heartening proof that you don’t have to just give in to Donald Trump’s every whim, a federal judge has rejected the president’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, per CNN. US district court judge Steven Merryday stated that a complaint is not meant to be “a public forum for vituperation and invective” or “a megaphone for public relations.” Trump sought an outrageous $15 billion in damages plus legal fees in the suit, which contained a lot of whining about the paper’s endorsement of Kamala Harris and petty insistence that he’s always been a megacelebrity.