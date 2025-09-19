Gary Busey sentenced to two years probation in sexual offense case

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years probation over a sexual offense at a 2022 horror convention. The sentence was passed down during a virtual hearing in which the Buddy Holly Story actor did not speak, per ABC News.

Busey was previously charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment after multiple alleged incidents that occurred during the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In July, the actor pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal sexual contact, per ABC News, for “touching a woman’s buttocks ‘over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op.'” He has been accused of inappropriately touching at least three women during the event.

Busey was originally scheduled as a guest for all three days of the convention, which claims to book “the biggest names in horror.” Convention organizers did not name Busey at the time, but wrote the following in a post on Facebook: “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendees, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report. The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values.”