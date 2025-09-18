Gen V had 5 episodes of Andre's story written before Chance Perdomo died
"It is a weird thing to grieve a fictitious character, but we did," said co-showrunner Michele Fazekas.Photo: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video
The Gen V writers room had to go back to the drawing board after the “incredibly unimaginable” death of Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident last year at the age of 27. Perdomo played Andre, a supe with magnetism powers, in season one of the college-set The Boys spin-off. While some other series may have found another actor to play the major character, co-showrunner Michele Fazekas shared that “literally no one was saying recast” in a recent interview with Deadline. “Studio, network and everybody was kind of like, ‘No, of course not,'” she continued. “So, we knew that we had to treat this like this character, as much as people have lost the real Chance, our people have lost Andre. And what does that look like in a world where it’s superheroes in college and a lot of ridiculous gore and funny?”