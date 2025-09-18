Gen V had 5 episodes of Andre's story written before Chance Perdomo died

The Gen V writers room had to go back to the drawing board after the “incredibly unimaginable” death of Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident last year at the age of 27. Perdomo played Andre, a supe with magnetism powers, in season one of the college-set The Boys spin-off. While some other series may have found another actor to play the major character, co-showrunner Michele Fazekas shared that “literally no one was saying recast” in a recent interview with Deadline. “Studio, network and everybody was kind of like, ‘No, of course not,'” she continued. “So, we knew that we had to treat this like this character, as much as people have lost the real Chance, our people have lost Andre. And what does that look like in a world where it’s superheroes in college and a lot of ridiculous gore and funny?”

That decision added some extra work for the team, as Fazekas shared they had already written “like five episodes of Andre’s story” before Perdomo’s death. “We’re like, ‘OK, all of that is obviously gone,'” she recalled. In the end, however, Fazekas was “proud” of how the show handled the profound loss. “We just sort of made it like we wanted the season to certainly honor him, and then at the end, we realized the season is about him, everything, and all of the drive comes from him.”

In his review of the first three episodes of season two, which are currently streaming on Prime Video, Manuel Betancourt wrote that while Perdomo’s absence is “very much front and center… you can see the places where Andre/Chance’s death has been stitched into the show’s otherwise quite intricately plotted season ahead.” That being said, he also wrote that the way the characters themselves process Andre’s death was “an admirable way of honoring Chance even as the Marie (Jaz Sinclair) escape of it all feels like a forced reset for what the season cliffhanger had first teased.”

Fazekas also spoke of the strange experience of mourning the character of Andre along with the actor who played him. “It is a weird thing to grieve a fictitious character, but we did,” she said. “We definitely did actually talked [sic] about it like, I think it’s OK to actually grieve something, cause you grow to love these characters as much as you love the people who are portraying them. And in some ways, we knew Andre better than we knew Chance. Chance was in Toronto. We spent more time with Andre in a way, and it was like, losing Chance is incredibly unimaginable in a way, but we all were like, ‘Oh, we also lost this Andre guy we really liked.’ So, at the end, I was like, ‘Oh, this was about Andre,’ and it was about Chance, the season was. I’m very proud of that.”