Kristen Stewart declares "state of emergency" over gender inequality in film Noting the lack of opportunity for female filmmakers, Stewart said "pretending it isn't happening is not an option."

Delivering the keynote speech at the Academy and Chanel’s 2025 Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Kristen Stewart issued a dire warning about the state of cinema (via Variety and People). Ahead of the release of her directorial debut The Chronology Of Water, Stewart admitted she was in a “severe state of PMS” while delivering her remarks. “But I relish being able to say that my nerves are close to the surface of my skin, and it is a great day for that,” she told her audience of Hollywood power players.

“In a post-Me Too moment, it seemed possible that stories made by and for women were finally getting their due, that we might be allowed or even encouraged to express ourselves and our shared experiences, all of our experiences without filter,” she said. The Chronology Of Water took Stewart eight years to make, as she told Vanity Fair the movie “has gotten fucking battered.” At the Women’s Luncheon, she said she “can now attest to the bare-knuckle brawling that it takes every single frame, when the content is too dark, too taboo, when the frankness with which it serves up observations about experiences routinely experienced by women frequently provoke disgust and rejection.”