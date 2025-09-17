Lilly Singh says her late-night show was “set up to fail”
Singh says she was forced to record nearly 100 episodes of NBC’s A Little Late in just three months—which got awkward when the pre-recorded show ran smack into COVID.Lily Singh, Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage
There has been much ink spilled, in recent months, about the fate of late-night talk TV. The cancellation of Stephen Colbert has been the big marquee item, of course, with Paramount continuing to swear up and down that the axing was a strictly financial decision, rooted in how expensive these daily TV productions can be—and having nothing to do with Colbert’s political content, or his vocal criticisms of Paramount itself. But even outside that big-ass canary in the coal mine, there have been other birds dropping around the edges: The abandonment of Taylor Tomlinson’s After Midnight by CBS, and, even before that, the decision by NBC to cancel Lilly Singh’s A Little Late back in 2021, and drop the latest part of its late-night programming off the schedule.