Love Is Blind: After The Altar stirs up celebrations and drama

Love Is Blind: After The Altar (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Is love truly blind? Apparently not for two Love Is Blind couples, who got married in the reality show’s season one finale. Netflix’s After The Altar miniseries reunites the original cast to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hilton, as well as Amber Pike and Matt Barnett. (The anniversary party special was filmed in November 2020.) Meanwhile, things are still rocky for Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, who began dating after their failed wedding on the show. And is Jessica Batten still pining for Matt? Did Mark Cuevas get over Jessica? Will Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton be able to bury the hatchet to celebrate with their friends? Hopefully all will be revealed over the course of three 45-minute episodes.

The Snitch Cartels: Origins (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): This gritty Colombian crime drama explores two brothers’ experiences as members of the infamous Cali Cartel during the ’60s and ’70s. It looks at how the two powerful men became leaders of their criminal universe and drug empire, waging an all-out war against other cartels, and influencing the government in the process. The cast includes Juan Pablo Urrego, Sebastián Osorio, Patricia Tamayo, and Nicole Santamaria.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (Disney+, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): Beloved Disney chipmunk troublemakers Chip and Dale move to a big city park in a new series, with each episode comprised of three seven-minute stories. The 12-episode series will debut new episodes weekly on Disney+ as the pair continue their primarily non-verbal pursuit of acorns and other snacks, making this show a fun option for the littlest viewers.

Family Karma (Bravo, 9 p.m., season-two finale): In the second season finale of this Bravo reality series, “One Last Proposal,” Vishal plans an epic week of surprises to get the ring back on Richa’s finger, but not before their mothers meet up to settle old scores. Anisha considers a life away from home, and the aunties try to “out party” the kids.