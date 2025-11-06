Meghan Markle making brief return to acting for Brie Larson's new Amazon movie

Although much of her creative output in the last few years has been focused on one reality show or another, Meghan Markle is still, at her core, an actor. (For instance, we noted her recent turn as “Staffer No. 3” in a commercial for a coffee company she’s an investor in back in 2023, showing that the urge to trod the boards never truly goes away.) Now, Markle’s apparently, if only briefly, returning to the world of genuine movie acting, with Variety reporting that the Duchess Of Sussex will film a cameo in an upcoming Amazon film, Close Personal Friends.

Starring Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, Brie Larson, and Henry Golding, the film centers on a normal couple that ends up befriending a celebrity couple, and the various complications that ensue. (And, hey: Are you as distracted as we are by trying to figure out what the relationship pairings are between those four, and which subsequent couple is the famous one? We’re trying to stay focused, but it’s kind of maddening!) It’s not clear, just yet, whether Markle will be cameoing in the film as herself, or playing a character, but either way the movie is presumably trafficking off of her very specific brand of celebrity—i.e., having made the jump from well-known but not incredibly famous Hollywood actor to planetary superstar—in order to inform its general “Famous vs. not famous” vibes.

Meanwhile, we’re also getting kind of sidetracked by how good the supporting cast on the Amazon MGM film, which is being directed by regular Pete Davidson collaborator Jason Orley, is. Patti Harrison, Anna Konkle, What We Do In The Shadows‘ Natasia Demetriou, SNL‘s Melissa Villaseñor… there’s a really powerful backbench of comic powerhouses working on this thing, before you start tapping either the cast of Suits or the British royal family to give it a little extra hype. (But, no, seriously: Golding has to be the famous one out of the men, right? Because Quaid has that particular nervous energy that lends itself to comic insecurity. But do you pair him with Larson or Collins? Larson’s more famous in the real world, but we can also see her wanting to play against type. Or is it just a Brits vs. Americans thing? God, this is going to drive us nuts.)