Microsoft mum about ICE co-opting Halo imagery
Some of Halo's actual designers find it "abhorrent" and "despicable," however.Screenshot: Halo/YouTube
While millions stand to lose SNAP benefits and other government-issued funds as a result of the ongoing shutdown, Trump and his various departments have been hard at work… posting seemingly AI-generated Halo memes on X. Over the weekend, the official White House account posted a bizarre image of President Trump saluting as Master Chief (in front of a flag that only has 40 stars) in response to a GameStop post about ending the proverbial “Console Wars.” (For the first time ever, longtime Xbox franchise Halo will also launch a game for PlayStation consoles.) When pressed on the post by reporter Alyssa Mercante, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai had the following response: “Yet another war ended under President Trump’s watch—only one leader is fully committed to giving power to the players, and that leader is Donald J. Trump. That’s why he’s hugely popular with the American people and American Gamers.”