Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry join forces to fight evil in Force & Majeure We presumably have a lot of silly voices coming our way.

Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry are co-creating and starring in a new series called Force & Majeure, which has nothing to do with avalanches, cowardly dads, or the Ruben Östlund film with a very similar name. In fact, it seems like Lyonne and Berry’s character will do quite the opposite of sprinting away from trouble. (They’ll probably scream about it in a silly voice, though, if their respective histories are anything to go by.) “Force & Majeure follows a British art expert, Thomas Force (Berry) and American mercenary Jennifer Majeure (Lyonne),” Deadline‘s description reads. The conveniently-named duo are “recruited by an eccentric, justice-obsessed billionaire named Amanda Daventry and find themselves tasked with defeating the evil plans of international villains operating in locations across Europe,” it continues. “But as Force & Majeure team up to defeat the forces of evil, they must also work together to escape the clutches of Amanda, who may not be telling them the whole story.” Casting for Amanda and all those evil international villains has not yet been announced, nor has a release date for the series.