Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry join forces to fight evil in Force & Majeure

By Emma Keates  |  September 18, 2025 | 1:35pm
Natasha Lyonne and Matt Berry are co-creating and starring in a new series called Force & Majeure, which has nothing to do with avalanches, cowardly dads, or the Ruben Östlund film with a very similar name. In fact, it seems like Lyonne and Berry’s character will do quite the opposite of sprinting away from trouble. (They’ll probably scream about it in a silly voice, though, if their respective histories are anything to go by.) “Force & Majeure follows a British art expert, Thomas Force (Berry) and American mercenary Jennifer Majeure (Lyonne),” Deadline‘s description reads. The conveniently-named duo are “recruited by an eccentric, justice-obsessed billionaire named Amanda Daventry and find themselves tasked with defeating the evil plans of international villains operating in locations across Europe,” it continues. “But as Force & Majeure team up to defeat the forces of evil, they must also work together to escape the clutches of Amanda, who may not be telling them the whole story.” Casting for Amanda and all those evil international villains has not yet been announced, nor has a release date for the series. 

Natasha Lyonne is also busy right now with her directorial debut, an AI “hybrid” film called Uncanny Valley. She launched an “ethical” AI production company called Asteria Studios in connection with that project, but at least as of this writing, Force & Majeure won’t incorporate the technology. Matt Berry also hitched his name to a controversial project recently. He’ll be voicing Sir Cadogan, a moving portrait, in Audible’s full-cast Harry Potter audiobook series. The What We Do In The Shadows actor’s other recent credits include The Wild Robot, A Minecraft Movie, and the upcoming animated Cat In The Hat film.

Force & Majeure will reunite Lyonne with Russian Doll writer Cirocco Dunlap. Other writers include What We Do In The Shadows‘ Tom Scharpling, who co-created the series along with Lyonne and Berry, and The Inbetweeners‘ Iain Morris. Force & Majeure will air on U.K. broadcaster Sky. The trade reports that Sky is expected to take the project to U.S. buyers “shortly.” 

 
