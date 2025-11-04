Netflix wants Nobody Wants This for season three

At some point, Netflix is going to have to change the title of Nobody Wants This. After two successful seasons of interfaith relationships, punctuated by awkward Jewish stereotypes, Netflix continues to defy the title of its popular rom-com series, and that will continue for as long as nobody wants it to, apparently. The streamer has renewed Nobody Wants This for another season of rabbi-podcaster romance. In a video posted to various social media sites, Kristen Bell took it upon herself to share the good news with the rest of her Nobody Wants This congregation.

Season two didn’t have the easiest rollout. After being nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Comedy Series, Nobody Wants This returned to Netflix on October 23. Unfortunately, just ahead of the release of the show, Bell made what many felt was an ill-advised tribute to her husband, Dax Shepard, on Instagram, writing, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'” Fans did not take the message well, accusing Bell of minimizing domestic violence. Nevertheless, she returned to Instagram to tell castmates Adam Brody, Jackie Tohn, Justine Lupe, and creator Erin Foster that they remain gainfully employed. And for those asking, yes, Bell, a true millennial, greets co-star Timothy Simons with a South Park-style “Timmy” in it.

Nobody Wants This’s second season was well-received by fans and critics for the most part. The A.V. Club found the second date just as enjoyable as the first. “The true draw here was and will always be the palpable central romance,” TV writer Saloni Gajjar wrote in her review of season two. “The dilemmas faced by Noah and Joanne feel relatable and serious, packaged and delivered in a lighthearted yet captivating manner. And as far as TV rom-coms go, it’s so easy to fall for this one.”