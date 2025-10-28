Only Murders In The Building gets season 6 greenlight

Right on schedule, Hulu has announced that Only Murders In The Building is back for a sixth season of crime, chaos, and podcasting. The ever-popular show aired its season five finale today, teasing, as always, the next case Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will attempt to sleuth out. This one comes with a twist, however. For the first time, our intrepid trio will be taking the podcast overseas to London, as confirmed by Hulu in its renewal announcement.

If you haven’t watched the season five finale and don’t want any clues to how it all wraps up, go ahead and stop reading now. This season ended with the return—and then almost immediate death—of Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning, setting the trio on its next goose chase. It’s revealed that Cinda had recorded a new podcast, The Girl With The Curls, investigating a London-set murder. While the trio will almost certainly investigate Cinda’s death (she managed to put her hand through the Arconia’s gate, so her demise was technically “in the building”), it seems likely that they’ll pick up the threads of her British investigation as well.

The gang stayed close to home in season five to investigate the murder of beloved Arconia doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). While The A.V. Club‘s Saloni Gajjar did decry the fact that the show has gotten a bit repetitive by this point (how many people have to die in one building before ghost hunters start showing up?), she generally lauded the “strong chemistry of its leads” in her review of season five. Perhaps the gang’s trip overseas will inject some new life into the murder aspect of the show as well.