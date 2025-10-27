Quentin Tarantino lands biggest acting role in 30 years

Still no word on what Quentin Tarantino’s actual 10th and final film will be, but in the meantime, he’s got other work in the movie biz. Per Deadline, the writer-director will flex the third of his triple threat skills, acting in the new film Only What We Carry from filmmaker Jamie Adams (She Is Love, Wild Honey Pie!). While Tarantino has made cameos in many of his own films, his part in Only What We Carry is being described as his biggest acting role since starring in Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Til Dawn (1996).

In addition to Quentin Tarantino, the cast of Only What We Carry includes Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible franchise), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Melancholia), Liam Hellmann (Ibiza), and singer Lizzy McAlpine in her feature debut. (McAlpine recently starred in the Broadway musical Floyd Collins.) Pegg plays Julian Johns, “a once-formidable instructor whose former student Charlotte Levant (Boutella) returns home to face the ghosts of her past,” per the synopsis (via Deadline). “Joining them are John Percy (Tarantino), Julian’s old friend whose sudden arrival stirs long-buried truths; Josephine Chabrol (Gainsbourg), Charlotte’s protective sister; Vincent (Hellmann), a restless artist caught between love and loyalty, and Jacqueline (McAlpine), a young aspiring dancer whose presence forces everyone to confront the weight of what they’ve left behind.”

Deadline reports that Only What We Carry has “quietly wrapped in Deauville, France,” describing the film as “a meditation on love, loss, and the quiet courage it takes to move forward.” In a statement, Adams said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to shoot an Eric Rohmer styled picture in Normandy, a dream that included collaborating with an exceptional international ensemble cast and crew. It turns out that by embracing the freedoms of independent cinema, that dream has come true. I’m forever grateful to the cast and crew of Only What We Carry for this moment.”