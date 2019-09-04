Reasonable DiscussionsReasonable Discussions: September 4The A.V. ClubToday 11:00amFiled to: Reasonable DiscussionsFiled to: Reasonable Discussions23SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsChange in-article videoGo to permalinkPhoto: Beth Gwinn (Getty Images)Reasonable DiscussionsHere’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun! AdvertisementShare This StoryRecommended StoriesThe sound of fear: A brief tour through the audiobooks of Stephen King6 books to read in SeptemberDespite a scene-stealing turn from Bill Hader, It Chapter Two sinks instead of floating