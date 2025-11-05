Robert Pattinson confirms he's doin' Dune 3 Pattinson said that the whole experience was "so relaxing, like my brain wasn't operating."

After months of speculation over whether the once-and-future Batman would appear in Dune: Part Three, Robert Pattinson finally admitted it. He’s done a Dune. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Pattinson, who is promoting the new Lynne Ramsay movie, Die, My Love, says that not only is he in Dune, but he found the experience “so relaxing” because he “did not have a single functioning brain cell.” Does this guy know how to sell a movie or what?

“It’s actually really nice,” Pattinson said. “When I was doing Dune it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything. And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve] ‘Whatever you want!'”