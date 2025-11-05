Robert Pattinson confirms he's doin' Dune 3

Pattinson said that the whole experience was "so relaxing, like my brain wasn't operating."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 4, 2025 | 10:11pm
Screenshot: Warner Bros.
After months of speculation over whether the once-and-future Batman would appear in Dune: Part Three, Robert Pattinson finally admitted it. He’s done a Dune. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Pattinson, who is promoting the new Lynne Ramsay movie, Die, My Love, says that not only is he in Dune, but he found the experience “so relaxing” because he “did not have a single functioning brain cell.” Does this guy know how to sell a movie or what?

“It’s actually really nice,” Pattinson said. “When I was doing Dune it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything. And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve] ‘Whatever you want!'”

“I actually found it relaxing. Now I’m taking that into other roles.”

Earlier this year, rumors were flying from here to Arakis that the Dune movies were looking to spice things up with Pattinson. Deadline reported that he was being eyed for Scytale, a villainous Face Dancer looking to overthrow Paul Atreides. If there was ever a way to describe Pattinson, it is “Face Dancer,” but Pattinson didn’t say who he was playing, only that his “brain actually wasn’t operating,” so he could’ve been playing a sandworm for all we know.

Principal photography on Dune: Part Three began in July. Pattinson joins a cast of many holdovers from the previous movies, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

 
