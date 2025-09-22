Sean Bean manages to survive the trailer for MGM Plus' Robin Hood series

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the synopsis:

In 12th-century England, Saxons live under the crushing rule of Norman power. Among them is Robert of Locksley, the son of a forester, whose life is shattered when his family is stripped of their ancestral home and his father is executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham. Gifted with the longbow, Rob grows from grief into rebellion, his fate forever entwined with Marian (Lauren McQueen), a noblewoman torn between loyalty to her family and her love for him. As tensions rise, Rob gathers a band of outlaws around him — men and women with little in common but their Saxon heritage and desire to fight tyranny. In Sherwood Forest, they wage war against corruption and injustice, drawing the ire of the Sheriff, Barons, and Norman royalty alike. What begins as vengeance transforms into something far greater: the legend of Robin Hood, a symbol of defiance whose struggle will shape the fate of England itself.