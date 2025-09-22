Sean Bean manages to survive the trailer for MGM Plus' Robin Hood series

Sean Bean is the Sheriff of Nottingham, protecting himself from the prince of thieves, Robin of Locksley, a.k.a. Robin Hood.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 22, 2025 | 6:50pm
Courtesy of MGM+
Gather the Merry Men (even that liar Little John, who is actually big) for another trip to Sherwood Forest. The trailer for MGM+’s new series, Robin Hood, may not feature a fox with the power to awaken the sexuality of an entire generation, but it is filled with sweeping action, drama, and rain-soaked romance. Newcomer Jack Patten plays “Rob,” a moralistic former crusader. Little does Sherwood Forest know this is the famed Robin of Locksley, a.k.a. “Rob N. Hood,” famous for stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. The rich are primarily represented by Connie Nielsen’s Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine and Sean Bean’s Sheriff of Nottingham, who survives to the end of the trailer at least. It’s no small feat for an actor known for doomed characters. Ironically, it’s Rob’s father who struggles with survival.

Here’s the synopsis:

In 12th-century England, Saxons live under the crushing rule of Norman power. Among them is Robert of Locksley, the son of a forester, whose life is shattered when his family is stripped of their ancestral home and his father is executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham. Gifted with the longbow, Rob grows from grief into rebellion, his fate forever entwined with Marian (Lauren McQueen), a noblewoman torn between loyalty to her family and her love for him. As tensions rise, Rob gathers a band of outlaws around him — men and women with little in common but their Saxon heritage and desire to fight tyranny. In Sherwood Forest, they wage war against corruption and injustice, drawing the ire of the Sheriff, Barons, and Norman royalty alike. What begins as vengeance transforms into something far greater: the legend of Robin Hood, a symbol of defiance whose struggle will shape the fate of England itself.

Robin Hood‘s two-episode premiere streams on MGM+ on November 2nd.

 
