Sean Bean manages to survive the trailer for MGM Plus' Robin Hood series
Sean Bean is the Sheriff of Nottingham, protecting himself from the prince of thieves, Robin of Locksley, a.k.a. Robin Hood.Courtesy of MGM+
Gather the Merry Men (even that liar Little John, who is actually big) for another trip to Sherwood Forest. The trailer for MGM+’s new series, Robin Hood, may not feature a fox with the power to awaken the sexuality of an entire generation, but it is filled with sweeping action, drama, and rain-soaked romance. Newcomer Jack Patten plays “Rob,” a moralistic former crusader. Little does Sherwood Forest know this is the famed Robin of Locksley, a.k.a. “Rob N. Hood,” famous for stealing from the rich and giving to the poor. The rich are primarily represented by Connie Nielsen’s Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine and Sean Bean’s Sheriff of Nottingham, who survives to the end of the trailer at least. It’s no small feat for an actor known for doomed characters. Ironically, it’s Rob’s father who struggles with survival.