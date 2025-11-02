Halloween continues as Aardman releases teaser for new Shaun The Sheep movie

While trick-or-treaters across the country were getting their fingers sticky with melted chocolate, the claymation wizards at Aardman were playing with clay. Lost in the Halloween rush was a teaser for the third Shaun The Sheep film, The Beast Of Mossy Bottom. Providing us with the first reason to be excited for Halloween 2026, Aardman announced that the film will be released in theaters, with Studiocanal distributing the film outside the UK.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the synopsis:

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock’s beloved pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns mad scientist to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure. Related Content Aardman's Pokémon show can't arrive soon enough

Aardman Animations maintains its stop-motion ideal of a simpler England

The Beast Of Mossy Bottom turns the Shaun The Sheep films into a trilogy. Continuing the trend from last Shaun movie, 2019’s A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, which brought flying saucers to Nick Park and Bob Baker’s woolly creation, Beast Of Mossy Bottom is also a genre exercise. We’re just hoping Beast Of Mossy Bottom is a step up from Shaun’s previous adventure, which we were less enthused about. “It’s mild, inoffensive, and (aside from the songs) never irritating,” wrote Ignatiy Vishnevetsky in his 2020 review of Farmageddon. “Yet it seems undeniable that the film is a cut below even such decidedly minor Aardman productions as Early Man. The studio’s best work is infinitely rewatchable, offering up imaginative worlds of stop-motion logic, filled with characters who combine the outlines of drawn cartoons with the texture of hobby materials. But all that Farmageddon delivers is a not-unpleasant distraction for a cold, lazy afternoon.”

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom arrives in October 2026.