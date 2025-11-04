Matt Smith brings Nick Cave's The Death Of Bunny Munro to life in first trailer

The new trailer for The Death Of Bunny Munro, an adaptation of musician and author Nick Cave‘s 2009 novel of the same name, begins with a fantasy, although it’s not immediately clear whose. Traveling salesman and “self-professed lothario” Bunny Munro (Matt Smith) embarks on a rock-and-roll road trip with his young son (Rafael Mathé), selling creams and perfumes to women while teaching his son the ins and outs of the business. “My dad is the best salesman in the world,” the son gushes at one point. The sun is shining and everything’s lovely.

But this dreamy sequence obscures a murkier emotional truth. Bunny’s son is approached by a familiar social worker, who suggests that this may not be the best environment for a young kid. “His mother has just died in the most tragic of circumstances,” Bunny responds. “Right now, that boy needs his father.”

Not everyone agrees with Bunny’s assessment. His son, for example, has been processing his grief by talking to a manifestation of his late mother (Sarah Greene), who tells him that his dad isn’t “brilliant at looking after anyone who isn’t your dad.” Later, he begs his father to take him home.

All of this intense emotional material will be scored by Cave and his Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis, all but guaranteeing that audiences are in for a tearjerker. The six-part series premieres November 20 on Sky TV in the U.K. It doesn’t have a U.S. release date as of this writing, but hopefully its producers will channel some of Bunny’s sales tactics to land it on a platform soon.