Monday
- Thomas Haden Church has never seen Hellboy or Idiocracy,and he’s in them
- Quentin Tarantino gets characteristically cocky in a new series about his career
- You don’t need to love Springsteen to like the thoughtful crowd-pleaser Blinded By The Light
Tuesday
Wednesday
- The Terror showrunner on internment season: “There will always be another group”
- In a rare misstep, Richard Linklater botches his take on the bestselling Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Sleater-Kinney is down, but not defeated, on The Center Won’t Hold
Thursday
- Over 30 years ago, The Baby-Sitters Club made space for girls from all backgrounds
- The Hold Steady makes a loose, welcome return to Thrashing Thru The Passion
Friday
- After a decade of discourse, (500) Days Of Summer is basically the Fight Club of rom-coms
- It feels bad being a good teacher in Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Jim Gaffigan returns from the brink for some reliably funny Quality Time
- 5 new releases we love: Shura gets intimate, Ross From Friends has an epiphany, and more
