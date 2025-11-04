Todd Snider tour canceled after artist was allegedly assaulted, then arrested

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider was arrested at a hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah for an alleged outburst while being treated for injuries sustained from an alleged assault, according to Rolling Stone. On Monday, Snider’s team posted to his official Instagram page announcing the cancellation of Snider’s High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour as a result of the attack, writing that he “sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel” before the scheduled show in Salt Lake.

“Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time. We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes. We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon,” the Instagram post read. However, a Salt Lake PD spokesperson told The Salt Lake Tribune on Monday that there was no record of an assault victim by Snider’s name. On Tuesday, another statement from local law enforcement (via RS) said that police did respond to a report of an alleged assault, but “limited information was obtained” and “the exact location and details surrounding this incident are unclear.” The statement added, “We encourage anyone with information related to this incident to contact the police department.”

According to Rolling Stone, Snider was taken to a local hospital, treated, and discharged. But the artist “initially refused to leave.” Per a statement from a Salt Lake City PD spokesperson, “Hospital staff discharged Mr. Snider who then left, however he returned sometime later and began making threats to assault staff members.” He was then reportedly arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, threat of violence, and trespassing. He was later released from jail and no formal charges have yet been filed.

Snider has spoken in the past about his struggles with substance abuse and run-ins with the law (“I’ve never done longer than 24 hours in jail, but I’ve done that six times, maybe more,” he admitted frankly in conversation with The A.V. Club in 2009). He released his most recent album, High, Lonesome, And Then Some in October.