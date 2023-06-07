Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Beast reported what could easily be assumed about pretty much anyone wrapped up in the riots, with Johnston’s friends and colleagues telling the website that he had fallen down the right-wing rabbit hole in recent years. As is typically the case, those close to Johnston told The Daily Beast that his interest in extremist politics coincided with serious personal issues, leading him to the ugliest locations online, including an appearance on Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ show in 2015.

Before ruining his life by waging war against woke mind virus, Johnston had an envious filmography of roles in some of the most influential comedies ever, including Mr. Show, Arrested Development, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Bob’s Burgers.