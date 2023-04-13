The criteria for the new James Bond continue to shape up, with casting director Debbie McWilliams saying the actor not only needs “gravitas,” but the “mental capacity” to play the special agent. Unfortunately for those gunning for a younger Bond, those calling the shots are looking for an older gent to take on the coveted role.

“When we started, it was a slightly different feel,” McWilliams, who’s been on the Bond team since 1981, tells Radio Times. “We did look at a lot of younger actors, and I just don’t think they had the gravitas. They didn’t have the experience, they didn’t have the mental capacity to take it on, because it’s not just the part they’re taking on, it’s a massive responsibility.”

McWilliams adds, “So we kind of scrubbed that idea and went back to the drawing board and started again.”

Another essential element in finding the perfect Bond is an actor’s current star level . McWilliams says one common theme amongst the major Bond players was the lack of major blockbuster roles prior to taking on 007.

“Timothy Dalton was known, but he was known as a Shakespearean actor, really. Pierce [Brosnan] was known, but that was basically from television. Roger Moore was known from television. Sean Connery wasn’t [known] – nobody had ever heard of him,” McWilliams explains. “A certain audience had heard of Daniel Craig, but much more the kind of independent cinema audience. He hadn’t done any huge commercial film at all, really—Layer Cake I suppose was the most popular, should we say, of the things he had done prior to Bond, but he wasn’t a hugely well-known actor.”

Back in October, producer Michael G. Wilson reiterated the need for Bond to fit the look of a seasoned secret agent.

“We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something. He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

Daniel Craig was first cast as Bond in Casino Royale (2006) at the age of 38, so some fan-castings (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Liam Hemsworth, and Regé-Jean Page) are not out of the realm of possibility. However, as the producers look for more under-the-radar talent, the new Bond could be someone we’d never expect.