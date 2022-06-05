The MTV Movie & TV Awards have always been a weird barometer for the specific subset of society that would care about the MTV Movie & TV Awards, like... the Oscars or Emmys but for people who... watch MTV. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like you’re going to see Stranger Things actors (but not any of the famous ones) presenting a well-deserved award to Sophia Di Martino for her performance in Loki anywhere else.

Plus there are the awards specific to this show, like Best Kiss and Best Fight, which are at least a pretty good time, and Jack Black was also presented with the Comedic Genius Award and gave a self-congratulatory speech about all of the cool funny stuff he does that went quicker than the career highlight reel they played before he came out.

Also , Jennifer Lopez beat “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to win Best Song, which is probably only because she was already there to accept the MTV Generation Award later in the show. Or are people so over “Bruno” and its meme status that they refuse to give it popcorn trophy?

The full list of winners and nominees is below. We’ll continue to update the list as the show goes on.

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Best Villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Music Documentary

JANET JACKSON.



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Hoyeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance In A Moive

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance In A TV Show

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Hero

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here For The Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Musical Moment

“Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton

“Million to One” — Cinderella

“The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai

“Dynamite” — Emily in Paris

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto

“Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria

“Dance With Me” — Heartstopper

“Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

“Disco Fever” — House of Gucci

“Original Score” — Halo

“Downtown” — Last Night in Soho

“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker

“Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!

“Nobody Like U” — Turning Red

“America” — West Side Story

“This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets