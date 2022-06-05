The MTV Movie & TV Awards have always been a weird barometer for the specific subset of society that would care about the MTV Movie & TV Awards, like... the Oscars or Emmys but for people who... watch MTV. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like you’re going to see Stranger Things actors (but not any of the famous ones) presenting a well-deserved award to Sophia Di Martino for her performance in Loki anywhere else.
Plus there are the awards specific to this show, like Best Kiss and Best Fight, which are at least a pretty good time, and Jack Black was also presented with the Comedic Genius Award and gave a self-congratulatory speech about all of the cool funny stuff he does that went quicker than the career highlight reel they played before he came out.
Also, Jennifer Lopez beat “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to win Best Song, which is probably only because she was already there to accept the MTV Generation Award later in the show. Or are people so over “Bruno” and its meme status that they refuse to give it popcorn trophy?
The full list of winners and nominees is below. We’ll continue to update the list as the show goes on.
Best Song
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Best Villain
Colin Farrell – The Batman
Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Music Documentary
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Breakthrough Performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Hoyeon – Squid Game
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Movie
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Best Show
Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance In A Moive
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance In A TV Show
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Hero
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Best Fight
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here For The Hookup
Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Musical Moment
“Wrecking Ball” — Bridgerton
“Million to One” — Cinderella
“The Moment of Truth” — Cobra Kai
“Dynamite” — Emily in Paris
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” — Encanto
“Holding Out For a Hero” — Euphoria
“Dance With Me” — Heartstopper
“Rose Song” — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
“Disco Fever” — House of Gucci
“Original Score” — Halo
“Downtown” — Last Night in Soho
“Do Ya Wanna Taste It?” — Peacemaker
“Therapy” — Tick, Tick … Boom!
“Nobody Like U” — Turning Red
“America” — West Side Story
“This Is How We Do It” — Yellowjackets