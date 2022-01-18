

Hulu is always bringing its viewers a fresh batch of content each month, so naturally, there are dozens of titles heading to the streamer in February 2022. February’s buzziest Hulu show is Pam & Tommy which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan (and some truly impressive hair, makeup, and costume design) as the titular characters. In addition to James and Stan, the main cast also includes Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, and Taylor Schilling.

If movies are more your thing, you can also check out Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley or The King’s Man. Nightmare Alley is based on the 1946 novel of the same name and it follows an “ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words [who] hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.” The film stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, and Willem Dafoe among others. The King’s Man serves as prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017). The film’s cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou, and Matthew Goode.



Also coming to Hulu in February are four Batman movies: Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997)—which is perfect for a little marathon ahead of the release of The Batman on March 4.

What’s coming to Hulu in February 2022?

Available February 1

A Better Life (2011)

The Accused (1988)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Almost Famous (2000)

The Ambassador (1985)

Apartment Troubles (2014)

Arctic (2018)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Bank Job (2008)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Black Swan (2010)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Bronze (2015)

Casualties Of War (1989)

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Cousins (1989)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button (2008)

Date Movie (2006)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

The Doors (1991)

El Dorado (1967)

Fight Club (1999)

First Daughter (2004)

The Flintstones (1994)

The French Connection (1971)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Glory (1989)

Hamburger Hill (1987)

He Got Game (1998)

Hitch (2005)

House Of The Dead (2003)

Hustle And Heat (2004)

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

The January Man (1989)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

John Carpenter’s Ghosts Of Mars (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

Lake Placid (1999)

Liar (1997)

Life Or Something Like It (2002)

Lucky (2017)

Major League (1989)

Man On Fire (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Mclintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

Mirrors (2008)

Miss Bala (2011)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

Narc (2002)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

The One (2001)

Oscar (1991)

The Other Guys (2010)

Patriot Games (1992)

Planet 51 (2009)

Real Genius (1985)

The Ring Two (2005)

The Ring Two (Unrated) (2005)

Robin Hood: Men In Tights (1993)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Roxanne (1987)

Safe (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Snow Day (2000)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

Step Up (2006)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stick It (2006)

Striking Distance (1993)

Summer Rental (1985)

Swing Vote (2008)

Terms Of Endearment (1983)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

The Tree Of Life (2010)

Turbulence (1997)

Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)

Water For Elephants (2010)

Whiplash (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

You Again (2010)

Available February 2

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)





Availabl February 3

Basketball And Other Things: Complete Season 1

The Deep House (2021)





Available February 4

Beans (2021)

The Beta Test (2021)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Available February 5

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)

Available February 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (2022) (National Geographic)

Available February 10

To Catch A Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

Gully (2021)

Available February 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available February 14

The Space Between (2021)

Available February 15

America’s Book Of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America’s Book Of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged In Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: La: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married At First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2

Married At First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The Unxplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2b

Cheer Squad Secrets (2020)

District B13 (2004)

Fireheart (2022)

Hammer Of The Gods (2013)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Who Is Killing The Cheerleaders? (2020)





Available February 17

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

A House On The Bayou (2021)





Available February 18

The King’s Man (2021)

The Feast (2021)





Available February 19

Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)





Available February 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

How It Ends (2021)





Available February 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere (Fx)

The Last Rite (2021)





Available February 25

No Exit (2022) (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere





Available February 27

Three Identical Strangers (2018)





What’s leaving Hulu in February 2022

Leaving February 4

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)





Leaving February 5

Antebellum (2020)





Leaving February 10

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)





Leaving February 13

The Dictator (2012)





Leaving February 14

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Logan (2017)

Leaving February 28

1984 (1985)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All Is Lost (2013)

The Ambassador (1985)

An American Citizen (1992)

The Apparition (2012)

The Babysitter (1995)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Beyond JFK(1991)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Carpool (1996)

Casualties Of War (1989)

Clockstoppers (2002)

The Conversation (1974)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

Election (1999)

Fight Club (1999)

Flightplan (2005)

The French Connection (1971)

Glory (1989)

Gone Girl (2014)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

The Haunting (1999)

Hidalgo (2004)

Hide And Seek (2005)

Holy Man (1998)

The Hunted (2003)

The Hunter (1980)

Intersection (1994)

The Interview (2014)

The January Man (1989)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Castle (2001)

Liar (1997)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mean Creek (2004)

The Mexican (2001)

The New Age (1994)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Open Range (2003)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Q & A (1990)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Role Models (2008)

Roxanne (1987)

The Saint (1997)

Second Best (1994)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Seven (1995)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out Of My League (2010)

Sinister (2012)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)

Sommersby (1993)

Space Jam (1996)

Step Up (2006)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turtle Beach (1992)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)E