Martin Scorsese eyes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for next spooky story

Martin Scorsese’s Kool-Aid will have to wait, because the legendary director has a new project in the hopper. Scorsese has reportedly recruited both Jennifer Lawrence and his Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio for an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s What Happens at Night, a ghost story novel published in 2020.

Like DiCaprio, Apple TV+ is staying in the Scorsese business; the studio will finance and produce the new film with Studiocanal, which has been developing the Patrick Marber-penned script after scoring the rights to the novel in 2023. (Marber’s previous credits include Notes On A Scandal and The Critic.) Deadline reports that the team is eyeing a January start to production.

The chilly season would be appropriate. “The dream-like story follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby,” Deadline‘s description reads. “They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggle to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together.”

This won’t be Scorsese and DiCaprio’s first time telling a story about the things that go bump in the night. DiCaprio previously starred in the director’s eerie 2010 outing, Shutter Island. The two have a long history together, which also includes Gangs Of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf Of Wall Street, and The Audition. This will be the first collaboration between Lawrence and Scorsese, but the No Hard Feelings actor previously shared the screen with DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Before production starts, both DiCaprio and Lawrence have their own exciting projects to promote. DiCaprio stars in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which “hurtles into the present without compromising Anderson’s sense of fractured, constantly rearranged, weirdly personal American history,” per Jesse Hassenger’s A- review for The A.V. Club. The film opens wide next weekend. Lawrence, on the other hand, leads Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, alongside Robert Pattinson. In her A review for The A.V. Club, Tomris Laffly hailed the film as “feral, kaleidoscopic, and gorgeously unhinged.” That one premieres this November.