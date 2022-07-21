Do you hear that, reader, somewhere off in the distance? The steady rhythm of rolling and roiling sound, hoving ever closer? Do you feel the rumble as the deluge prepares to sweep you off into oblivion, leaving nothing but a stain of past existence on the ground?

The Comic-Con content is here again , dear reader. And it promises to be relentless.

That’s right: Even though it still somehow only Thursday, the steady roll of content coming out of a San Diego Comic-Con emerging from its dormancy of the past three years is already building up. Today, that includes—among looks at Chris Pine’s Dungeons And Dragons movie and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ new National Treasure show—the first look at Disney and Marvel’s upcoming animated show Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur, a cartoon take on the well-received YA comic.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur | First-Look Clip

In the clip, 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) is reminded that a), just because she’s a super-genius, and b), just because she’s best friends with a giant red T-Rex, that doesn’t mean she’ll have an easy time stopping criminals. (Or getting famous.) It’s all very cute, with a bright style a bit reminiscent of Disney’s semi-recent Ducktales reboot.

Advertisement

In addition to the first-look clip, Disney also offered up its stacked roster of guest stars for Moon Girl, with names including Alison Brie, Andy Cohen , Daveed Diggs , Maya Hawke , Jennifer Hudson , Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes. (Will Snipes be playing Blade? God, we hope Wesley Snipes is playing Blade in this cool-looking kids’ cartoon.) Not that the show’s regular cast are exactly slouches, either: I n addition to Diamond, the series stars Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne, as the show’s animated version of classic Secret Wars problem creator The Beyonder.

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur is set to premiere some time next year on The Disney Channel and Disney+.