Colin Farrell says his Miami Vice movie should've lightened up

In a new interview with The Independent, Colin Farrell reveals his “biggest misgiving” with 2006’s Miami Vice movie. “I had a certain banter with Jamie [Foxx] off camera that I know the tone of the film wouldn’t have allowed that degree of banter. I would have loved to have just a little bit more of the banter,” he says. “It was never gonna be Lethal Weapon, but just a little bit more of the banter that we had.”

Reflecting on the reception to the movie at the time, Farrell says that “Miami Vice got slapped around a bit.” The A.V. Club gave the Michael Mann-directed feature a B+, but observed in our review that “it’s a little perverse that the big-screen adaptation of Miami Vice, an ’80s cop show remembered for its decadent beachfront locales and pastel color scheme, turns out to be the summer’s least frivolous movie.” But Farrell shares, “I heard from someone that people like it now.” Indeed, touching on the movie’s reappraisal in 2013, Ignatiy Vishnevetsky wrote that “the film has emerged as a major touchstone for my generation of critics” in part because of the atmosphere Mann creates and because “Miami Vice looks and moves like no other movie.” Universal will soon take another stab at adapting the classic TV show with F1 director Joseph Kosinski at the helm. Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are in talks to star as Crockett and Tubbs in the new movie, slated for release in August 2027.

Farrell admits to having “very little objectivity about the things that I do,” citing True Detective‘s second season as another project of his that could use critical reappraisal. “I was a bit sad with True Detective because I really did have a great experience playing, what was the character’s name? Ray Velcoro. Loved that character. Loved, loved, loved playing Ray. He was an animal, but he was a decent man that did a lot of despicable shit,” he says. “It was twisty and bent and all over the place. It wasn’t as linear as the wonderful subsequent seasons and the season that came before. [Series creator] Nic Pizzolatto is an extraordinary writer.” Perhaps True Detective season two will also get its day in the sun, but in the meantime that show will also move on with Nic Cage in talks to star.