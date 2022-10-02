While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.



What’s spinning in October, you ask? Highlights include Jordan Peele’s sci-fi/horror hit Nope, Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies, the 4K debut of several classic Universal Monsters movies, a 4K collection of three Halloween franchise movies, and a remastered Blu-ray of everyone’s favorite spoof film: Airplane!