Paramount will double down on staples like South Park, Daily Show, and Drag Race amid transition
The brand's cable strategy is essentially to stick by what's already working.Images: The Daily Show/YouTube; South Park Studios/YouTube; World of Wonder Productions, Inc./Paramount+
The Paramount mountain has experienced an avalanche of change ever since Skydance and new CEO David Ellison took over this summer. In just a few short months, the company’s fresh owners have laid off thousands of employees, installed controversial columnist Bari Weiss as CBS News’ editor-in-chief amidst a larger overhaul of the network, lost TV golden boy Taylor Sheridan, and even spent time preparing multiple bids to buy yet another entertainment behemoth. That avalanche seems to have slowed down slightly in its approach to the company’s cable brands, however.