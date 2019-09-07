Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Chelsea Wolfe, JPEGMAFIA, and 28 more albums we can’t wait to hear in September
- Happy Labor Day from The A.V. Club
Tuesday
- The sound of fear: A brief tour through the audiobooks of Stephen King
- 6 books to read in September
- Lana Del Rey goes confessional on the meandering Norman Fucking Rockwell
- Doctor Mirage dives into a new adventure with outstanding art and carefully balanced grief
Wednesday
Advertisement
Thursday
- Re-reading Stephen King’s It and confronting my own personal Derry
- Brad Pitt blasts off, Pennywise floats, and Downton Abbey reopens its doors this September
Advertisement
Friday
- Iceborne is a great way to get hideously addicted toMonster Hunter all over again
- The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance and the prequel paradox
- Boomers got a sappy, square, old-fashioned romance of their own with Love Story
- NFL football returns, and so does the flapper look
- 5 new releases we love: Tinariwen drops a classic, Lower Dens dance it off, and more
Advertisement