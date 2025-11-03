The Cure are bringing Songs Of A Lost World to movie theaters with a new concert film

The Cure surprised no one by returning from a 16-year hiatus better than ever. It is The Cure after all. The band’s 2024 release, Songs Of A Lost World, kicked off a new era for the group, with the band’s 66-year-old leader, Robert Smith, continuing his 44-year mission to bring goth to the masses. But Smith and The Cure aren’t through excavating the Lost World for sadness yet. Following the release of their latest LP, a live album, a remix album, and the band’s extensive Lost World tour, the Cure is turning the record into a new concert film.

Directed by Nick Wickham, The Show Of A Lost World brings the band’s album release concert at London’s Troxy Theatre to movie theaters. Live-streamed last November, the show included a 31-song, career-spanning setlist, featuring the only performance of the Songs Of A Lost World album in full. The band also surprised fans with a five-song block of tracks from their 1980 sophomore album, Seventeen Seconds, as well as the hits “Friday I’m In Love” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” The performance also became a live album, Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXIV.

The live stream introduced listeners to the album in its entirety, but it was still a very much a live-streamed concert that lacked the qualities necessary for a proper concert movie. They have a cure for that. The band says Wickham has recut and remastered the footage in 4K, with Smith himself remixing the audio for greater fidelity and a deeper sense of dramatic melancholy. There is perhaps no better way of navigating the Lost World.

The Show Of A Lost World hits cinemas worldwide on December 11, with tickets going on sale on November 20th. There will also be a DVD and Blu-ray release coming in late December.