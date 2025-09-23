Weapons' wacky Aunt Gladys might return for a prequel Zach Cregger claims this isn't "bullshit."

Now that everyone has seen Weapons, everyone would like to know what the deal with Aunt Gladys is. Answers are the scariest part of any horror movie, but, heck, not even Gladys bothers justifying her behavior anymore. Since Weapons didn’t offer much in the way of backstory the first time around, director Zach Cregger is rectifying that by giving the film’s strangest element a prequel to explain herself. Speaking to Fangoria, Cregger said that he’s talking to Warner Bros. about a prequel starring everyone’s favorite aunt. “It is real and I’ve been talking to Warner Bros. about it. There’s a story and I’m pretty excited about it. It’s not bullshit.” Cregger said. “I was ready. I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out.”