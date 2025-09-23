Weapons' wacky Aunt Gladys might return for a prequel

Zach Cregger claims this isn't "bullshit."

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 22, 2025 | 10:40pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Now that everyone has seen Weapons, everyone would like to know what the deal with Aunt Gladys is. Answers are the scariest part of any horror movie, but, heck, not even Gladys bothers justifying her behavior anymore. Since Weapons didn’t offer much in the way of backstory the first time around, director Zach Cregger is rectifying that by giving the film’s strangest element a prequel to explain herself. Speaking to Fangoria, Cregger said that he’s talking to Warner Bros. about a prequel starring everyone’s favorite aunt. “It is real and I’ve been talking to Warner Bros. about it. There’s a story and I’m pretty excited about it. It’s not bullshit.” Cregger said. “I was ready. I had it kind of in my pocket before the movie came out.”

Gladys, Cregger says, is based on his lifelong fear of Lil (Kimberly Ann Cole), the walking cipher from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me that Gordon Cole (David Lynch) introduces to Chet Desmond (Chris Isaak) and Sam Stanely (Kiefer Sutherland) as they investigate the Theresa Banks murder in Deer Meadow. “She’s wearing this crazy, outlandish, brightly colored outfit,” Cregger said. “She’s making this weird face and doing this weird peacock dance. It just scared the shit out of me as a kid. I knew one day I was going to explore something like that, and this was my chance.” With Weapons ruling the late-summer blockbuster, it sounds like he’s going to get his chance again.

 
