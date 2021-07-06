(L-R): Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Jessica Springsteen Photo : Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

*Begins blasting Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A.*

Daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa , Jessica Springsteen, will officially compete in the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the U.S. show jumping team. The 29-year-old equestrian and her 12-year-old horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will ride alongside team members McLain Ward, Kent Farrington, and Laura Kraut.

Advertisement

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember! Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!” Jessica shared in an Instagram post. “Honored to be a part of this team with [Kraut, Farrington, and Ward]. There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You’re my horse of a lifetime. Let’s go USA!”

Jessica, who is t he second-eldest Springsteen kid, first began riding horses at the age of four at the Springsteen family farm in Colt s Neck, New Jersey. She’s currently one the best riders in the U.S., ranking No. 27 in the world.

“I started riding when I was really little. My mom had always wanted to ride so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons,” she told PEOPLE. “Our home is right across the road from one of the top junior training barns—and I went right into that when I was a teenager.”

This will be Jessica’s first time competing in the Olympics. In 2012, she was an alternate at the London Olympic Games, and failed to make the cut for the Rio Olympics. Her teammate Ward is a three-time Olympic winner, with the Tokyo Games marking his fifth appearances at the games. Kraut and Farrington each have one medal under their belts.



The Tokyo Games begin on July 23, with show jumping taking place on August 6 and August 7.