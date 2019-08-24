Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- Edi Patterson thinks The Righteous Gemstones will “break people’s brains”
- Succession pops the digital-media bubble: The A.V. Club reacts
- Colleen Green’s album-length cover of Blink-182’s Dude Ranch is a sepia-toned ode to adolescence
- Relive the glory of SummerSlam ’97 with WWF podcast Hell In A Cellphone
Tuesday
- 30 years on, Saved By The Bell’s grotesque nerds are a relic unto themselves
- Brett Gelman talks Stranger Things, the “dark nobility” of hisFleabag character—and “iBrain”
- Midsommar, Scary Stories, and the horror of realizing your fate is sealed
Wednesday
- Stan by your man: 15 depictions of obsessive fandom
- What we don’t talk about when we talk about the “podcast revolution”
Thursday
- Barry’s Anthony Carrigan on being an Emmy nominee, a role model, and a future rom-com lead
- Yes, that was Jillian Bell on the jumbotron at a New Kids On The Block show