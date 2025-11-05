Sydney Sweeney says new Euphoria season is "about God"

Euphoria season three will have plenty of OMG moments—literally, according to a new tease from Sydney Sweeney. The upcoming season is “about God,” the actor, who wrapped filming Tuesday, shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. “People are gonna find God, some people are gonna need God,” she elaborated, sharing that that’s “the only thing I can say.”

Uhh.. huh. The tease stumped even GMA anchor Sam Champion, who eventually responded that he “could have made a list of things I was expecting [and] that would not have been there,” after being left “speechless” by the new insight. It doesn’t seem like the infamously raunchy show has any plans to go full Puritan, however. In an equally baffling tease earlier this week, Sweeney provided one word when asked for a preview of the season by E! News: “Dildos.” Sure!

We’ve only gotten a few other insights from the cast, even as the season inches ever closer. Sweeney confirmed that the new installment would no longer be set in a high school, which would be “would be a little weird at this point.” (The long-rumored time jump was previously confirmed by Zendaya.) Jacob Elordi also weighed in last month, sharing on The Tonight Show that his storyline would involve “white fritillaries,” adding, “Do with that what you will.” In an interview with Variety, he also praised creator Sam Levinson, who he said “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

In truth, however, it sounds like even the show’s main cast doesn’t know what’s going to happen this season. “Everybody shoots at different storylines,” Elordi explained. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.” We’ll learn along with him how the show manages to incorporate both dildos and God when season three premieres sometime next year.